Report: WrestleMania returns to New Orleans in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will once again play host to Wrestlemania. The biggest professional wrestling event will return to New Orleans in 2018, according to KATC.

This will be the second time in just a few years that the Superdome has played host to the event. Wrestlemania came to the Superdome in April 2014, drawing more than 75,000 fans and breaking a Superdome record for how much money was taken in at the gate.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will join WWE officials in making the local announcement tomorrow, and the official announcement will happen during Monday Night Raw tonight on USA Network, sources told KATC.

