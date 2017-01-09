× NOPD arrests three for stealing car on Bullard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD has arrested an adult and two teenagers for stealing a car from the parking lot of a Bullard Avenue business.

Eighteen-year-old Destiny Barthelemy has been arrested along with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old for the incident, which occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard on January 6.

All three have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the NOPD, the car’s owner pulled up to the business around 9 a.m. on January 6. The victim left her keys in the ignition and the car running while she went inside.

Barthelemy and her two accomplices hopped in the car and drove away, but didn’t get far. The car’s owner spotted the vehicle nearby and called the police. The three women were still in the car when police arrived and took them into custody.