Man on probation for burglary busted for attempted auto burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD busted a man wearing an ankle monitor for trying to break into a parked car.

NOPD Lieutenant Jennifer Dupree spotted Tirek Magee and two other men pulling on the door handles of a Toyota Rav4 on the corner of Lowerline and South Claiborne around 11:30 p.m. January 8.

Lt. Dupree called for backup as she made a u-turn on Claiborne to investigate the trio, who were all wearing hoodies pulled over their faces, according to the NOPD.

A chase ensued as all three suspects fled. Officers created a perimeter near a residence where one suspect was observed jumping over the fence. The two other suspects were observed fleeing the scene in different directions on Lowerline.

Magee was found underneath a house, where he had crawled in an attempt to escape.

Police soon found the ankle monitor Magee was wearing. He is currently on probation stemming from a previous arrest for burglary.

He was charged with attempted auto burglary, criminal damage, trespassing, probation violations and resisting arrest by flight, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of the remaining two suspects please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.