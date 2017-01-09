× Louisiana sheriff’s deputy saves cat trapped in garage door

ASCENSION PARISH (WGNO) – Bella the cat is lucky to be alive after getting pinned between a wall and a garage door in Ascension Parish.

According to an article published on WDAM’s website, Bella’s savior is deputy Mike Scott.

“Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival,” Scott said.

Scott says with help from neighbors, they were able to safely remove the cat from the garage door without harming the animal.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” Scott said. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”