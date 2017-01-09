King Cake Baby brings nightmare-inducing selfies to your Twitter feed
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Look out, world: The “creepiest mascot in sports” has a Twitter account.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) joined Twitter today (Monday, Jan. 9).
His arrival has caused quite a stir already, prompting some Twitter users to say they’re leaving the social media site altogether. One Twitter user asked if King Cake Baby could “unjoin” Twitter, to which the creepy little baby responded with a crying face emoji.
But King Cake Baby has been quick to
troll respond to his critics. When someone asked him why he always looks so surprised, he said, “Got to stay woke.”
The Bleacher Report blocked King Cake Baby, but he didn’t mind.
“Knew you were soft,” King Cake Baby said in response.
Pierre the Pelican, the NBA team’s other mascot, is trying to welcome King Cake Baby to the social media site with open arms.
WGNO conducted a poll on King Cake Baby in 2016. Forty-three percent of responders described the King Cake Baby as “nightmare-inducing,” but perhaps his cuteness started to shine through a little when he teamed up with Uber to deliver king cakes to people’s doorsteps.