King Cake Baby brings nightmare-inducing selfies to your Twitter feed

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Look out, world: The “creepiest mascot in sports” has a Twitter account.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) joined Twitter today (Monday, Jan. 9).

His arrival has caused quite a stir already, prompting some Twitter users to say they’re leaving the social media site altogether. One Twitter user asked if King Cake Baby could “unjoin” Twitter, to which the creepy little baby responded with a crying face emoji.

But King Cake Baby has been quick to troll respond to his critics. When someone asked him why he always looks so surprised, he said, “Got to stay woke.”

The Bleacher Report blocked King Cake Baby, but he didn’t mind.

“Knew you were soft,” King Cake Baby said in response.

Got to stay woke 👀 https://t.co/zlc09OCLdP — King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) January 9, 2017

Knew you were soft Bleacher Report 😂 https://t.co/xIu5GRtJ8X — King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) January 9, 2017

Pierre the Pelican, the NBA team’s other mascot, is trying to welcome King Cake Baby to the social media site with open arms.

He's still learning about Twitter…he thinks it's an actual bird…but go ahead and follow @KingCakeBaby https://t.co/AG9E7wiqUN — Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) January 9, 2017

WGNO conducted a poll on King Cake Baby in 2016. Forty-three percent of responders described the King Cake Baby as “nightmare-inducing,” but perhaps his cuteness started to shine through a little when he teamed up with Uber to deliver king cakes to people’s doorsteps.