Healthy Drink of the Day: Almond Milk Punch

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re looking for some fun cocktails that won’t hurt your waistline too much, look no further.

Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist for our popular Drink of the Day segment, but this time, with a healthy twist.

Today’s Drink of the Day is the Almond Milk Punch from Seed:

Here’s the recipe:

2 ounces bourbon or brandy

2 ounces unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp maple syrup

Place all ingredients into mixer and shake.

Pour over ice.

Top with nutmeg.

Enjoy!