Healthy Drink of the Day: Almond Milk Punch
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re looking for some fun cocktails that won’t hurt your waistline too much, look no further.
Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist for our popular Drink of the Day segment, but this time, with a healthy twist.
Today’s Drink of the Day is the Almond Milk Punch from Seed:
Here’s the recipe:
2 ounces bourbon or brandy
2 ounces unsweetened almond milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp maple syrup
Place all ingredients into mixer and shake.
Pour over ice.
Top with nutmeg.
Enjoy!
