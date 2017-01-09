For Mardi Gras 2017, this king cake says, it’s ‘Better than Sex’!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) - Calandro's Supermarket has been in business for 75 years.

And for the folks in the bakery, this is the best time of year. It's king cake season.

That means the king cake queens are busy baking more than 1,000 king cakes every day just to keep up with the hungry demand around Louisiana's state capital.

The flavor that really gets your attention. The one that's called "Better Than Sex!"

And it's the flavor WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Baton Rouge to find out about.

Here's the recipe for this gourmet king cake: yellow cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans and banana pudding.

Wild Bill travels around Calandro's to find out if people who sample this king cake think it really does live up to its name.

For more about Calandro's king cakes, just click right here.