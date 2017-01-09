× Double shooting in Slidell results in St. Tammany’s first homicide of 2017

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) – A double shooting in Slidell has resulted in the first homicide of 2017 for St. Tammany Parish.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on January 8 in the 1900 block of Highway 190W in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died after arriving at a local hospital, according to the STPSO.

Investigators believe drugs played a factor in the double shooting, but no further details have been confirmed.