Donate to Coats for Kids at Once Upon a Child

Hank Allen is at Once Upon a Child in Mandeville asking for you to donate to “Coats for Kids” for children in need. Coats can be dropped off at 4240 Highway 22, Suite 7 in Mandeville.

You can also donate coats at the following Once Upon a Child locations:

1597 Gause Blvd., Slidell

3122 Severn Ave., Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

For the past 15 years, Coats for Kids has donated over 50,000 coats.

Helping out is easy. Just drop off your coats at the participating locations listed below from now until Jan. 22.

We’ll take over from there, from pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

Click here for more drop off locations.