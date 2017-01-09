City rolls out more traffic cameras starting tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - According to city data, 3,500 traffic camera citations are issued a week in New Orleans, and 70 percent of them are for speeding.

“Obviously, we have a speed problem," NOPD Traffic Commander Lieutenant Anthony Micheu said.

The NOPD is trying to crack down on speeding by adding more traffic cameras.

“There is somebody watching if you’re speeding, they may capture it, we want people to be aware. Like that car just got cited, as we speak," said Lt. Micheu, as a speeder blew by the camera.

By April, there will be 120 traffic cameras in New Orleans. Forty-five new ones will be installed beginning today, and there will be 10 mobile cameras.

“In the front, there’s a radar and there’s a light that gives a flash –depending on the lighting in an area – a read of the license plate. Inside of there, there’s a camera," said Lt. Micheu.

Critics say the money should go towards crime cameras or other city issues. But Lt. Micheu says nationwide, more than 100 children are killed every year while walking to and from school. Roughly 25,000 are injured. He said keeping these children safe is of the utmost importance.

"Go ask the victims of these particular incidents. Go ask the family members of the children killed in school zones," said Lt. Micheu.

And people we spoke with agreed:

“They tend to just fly past the school zone when our buses are out there and kids are crossing the streets, so hopefully they’ll bring a little more awareness," said Rashawn Ashford with City Park Academy.

“For the school zones, I think that it is necessary because there’s a lot of people who disregard the speed limit during school times," said Cynthia Charles of New Orleans East.

“It’s going to raise money for the city. It’s going to help with safety. It’s a tough pill to swallow when you get a ticket, but I think he’s doing it for the right reason," said Rob Fleischmann.

“School zones are a priority, safety of these children are a priority with the city, so this is one tool in our belt that gives us the resources, so we don’t have to be taking officers off the street," said Lt. Micheu.

So speeders, if you see that flash, get ready to give the city some cash.