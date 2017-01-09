× Carpenters find decomposed body in abandoned house in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – Two carpenters who were hired to remodel an abandoned home in Houma made a gruesome discovery this afternoon.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two carpenters reported to deputies about 2:30 p.m. that they found partially covered body in the home at 304 Sterling Drive.

Detectives entered the home and found what is believed to be the body of a white female who is badly decomposed. There are partial tattoos on the lower legs and feet area that are not clearly recognizable.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and will give updates as they become available. An autopsy will be performed to determine the identity and cause of death.