Why is January 8th the busiest day for love?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It's a busy day for online dating, according to Match.com. Tonight, they'll see the biggest spike for singles coming to the site.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez explains why people will be flocking to Match.com tonight.

According to Match experts, January 8th is the busiest day for online dating, because the hustle and bustle of the holidays are over. On January 8th, people are stepping up, wanting to find a new relationship for the new year. Many making New Year's resolutions to not be single in the new year. On January 8th, they see a 42 percent spike in singles looking for love on the site. 8:49 is the actual time that most singles on January 8th are logging on, setting up dates.

According to Match there are 107 million single adults in the U.S. Match's peak season is from Christmas Day until Valentine's Day. During the peak season, Match experts said, they will see more than 50 million messages sent, 5 million new photos uploaded, and over 1 million new dates taking place.

Match.com is the leading online dating site for singles. Match has a high success rate with more marriages and relationships than any other dating site.