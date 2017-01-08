The Anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans ‘it reminds us how important New Orleans is’,

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHALMETTE; La (WGNO)-- January 8th, 1815 was a cold and wet day that often goes looked over as one of the most important dates in American history. It was the day that Andrew Jackson's troops protected the city of New Orleans for British seize, that ultimately ended the way of 1812.

In our very own back yard, you can walk the same soil the American and British soldiers fought for their respective countries on, and where 1,600 men are buried. It is seen as the most one-sided battle in the history of the war of 1812. After the final shot rang out, the total number of British casualties stood at 2,057. For the American side, it was just 71.

The battle of New Orleans is often looked over as the most important battle in the way, but the park rangers at the Chalmette Battlefield and cemetery make sure the memory lives on.

"It's key to our history because it reminds us how important New Orleans is," said Park ranger Kristy Wallish. "The whole reason they (this Bristish) came to New Orleans was this was the city that guarded the riches of the entire Mississippi valley. Everything in the middle of the country came to New Orleans to go to the world or came to New Orleans from the world to go to the rest of the country, and we are still that gateway. It's a great reminder of how important our city is, which you know we tend to take for granted because we live in it's riches every day."

Sunday, on the 202nd anniversary of the battle, park rangers, officials from St. Bernard Parish, the British Consulate of Houston, and members of the Choctaw Indian tribe were present to commemorate the battle.

Members of the military visited the site to pay their respects and help maintain the integrity of the history.

"As a member of a military family I think it's really important to visit these sites so we learn from our mistakes and can help pass that information along to our children," said Kelly Hendricks. "It was interesting know that the British flag is here to show where they advanced. I think the most interesting thing was the Choctaw Indians that were involved in the battle and stood side by side with the people that were here and fought against the British."