New Orleans Coast Guard rescues six people

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Coast Guard rescued six people from grounded vessels in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.

At 2:35 p.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from a private helicopter of a 17-foot johnboat with three people on board that was taking on water in the Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people.

The mariners reported that their de-watering pump was keeping up with the flooding and requested a tow, and one member requested to be removed.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 3:46 p.m. and provided the boat with a radio, blankets and transported one person to Berwick Boat Landing in Berwick, Louisiana, then refueled in Patterson, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Sector New Orleans were notified at 6:54 p.m. that the johnboat had become grounded.

Members from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also responded to assist the distressed boaters. They were unable to assist the boaters due to the depth of water.

Two Good Samaritan vessels attempted to assist the johnboat and became grounded.

Watchstanders at Sector New Orleans directed the re-launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and aircrew from Air Station New Orleans to assist all the grounded vessels at 8:52 p.m.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. and hoisted a total of six people from the grounded vessels in multiple round trips and delivered them to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson to be assessed by emergency medical services.