Krewe of Tucks remembering & honoring their Captain Bobby Reichert

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The Krewe of Tucks remembered and honored their Co-Captain, Bob Reichert, who passed away last week. Funeral services were held at Schoen Funeral Home on Canal. A special celebration was held at The Mansion at Mardi Gras World to honor the life of Bobby Reichert.

Reichert started the Krewe of Tucks with his friend Co-Captain, Lloyd Frischhertz. They both started the Krewe of Tucks 49 years ago, while they were fraternity brothers in Phi Kappa Theta while at Loyola University. They started it when they couldn't be Flambeaux carriers, so that's when Tucks was born. Tucks is known for it's humorous take on Mardi Gras with their toilet paper, plunger, and toilet-themed throws.

Friends and family remember Reichert for his leadership qualities, his fun-loving personality and his undeniable love for Carnival.

Reichert was 67 years old.