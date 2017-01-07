There’s plenty to do at this years Wizard World Comic Con 2017!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Wizard world Comic Con is under way in New Orleans. Saturday, thousands packed the convention center looking to get their hand on hero merchandise, sign autographs with celebrities and to even sit inside famous movie replica cars.

The Louisiana Ghostbusters were at the event taking pictures with fans and allowing them to sit in the driver seat of the Ghostbusters mobile.

Another replica to see was the famous Back to the Future car. Though it's a replica, you wouldn't be able to tell if you were in the movie or not because the owners did a fabulous job working on the car with detail.

Both the Ghostbusters and Back to the Futures exhibit benefit an organization to help those in need.

Learn more about Comic Con - which runs Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8 - here.