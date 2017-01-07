Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent shot multiple times during traffic stop

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.

At 2:06 a.m. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, performed a vehicle stop in the south bound lane of Hwy. 165 in between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area. During the vehicle stop, Wheeler was shot multiple times.

Another LDWF agent was a short distance from the traffic stop and arrived on scene around 2:15 a.m. when he found Wheeler on the ground. He was able to radio a distress call to LDWF dispatch, secure the scene, notify local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and render assistance to Wheeler.

EMS arrived on scene and were able to stabilize Wheeler and prepare him for air transport. Wheeler was airlifted around 4 a.m. to the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center for immediate treatment. It is unknown at this time the extent of Wheeler’s injuries.

Authorities are currently looking for the shooting suspect at this time. Louisiana State Police will be handling the investigation into the shooting with assistance from the LDWF Enforcement Division.

Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two and a half years and is married with one child.