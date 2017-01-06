This comedian is ready for the cold weather! Are you?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Unless you’ve been living in a hole, you’ve probably heard it’s getting cold. Really cold.

More than four feet of snow piled up in the Sierra Nevada mountain range just this week, and a series of storms is predicted from California to Alabama and north into New York.

Another weather system will unload snow and ice across the South, Friday and Saturday.

So, people are preparing, including Darren Knight.

Knight posted a video on his Facebook page that’s racked up more than six million views in less than 12 hours!

In it, the comedian plans for the impending weather much like us New Orleanians prepare for a hurricane.

For anyone living in the South, Knight’s plans will sound VERY familiar!