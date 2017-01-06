× New York police shoot and kill dog for trying to attack them

WOODSTOCK, The Bronx (WPIX) – Police shot and killed a dog who tried to attack them inside a Bronx apartment as they were working on an unrelated investigation, the NYPD said.

Detectives from a specialized unit working a long-term investigation went into 881 E. 162nd St. and were met by two caged dogs around 1:30 a.m., police said. The dogs begin to bark and one of them breaks loose, charging at the cops, according to police.

Both detectives fired one to two bullets from their weapons and killed the dog, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital from trauma associated with the shooting.

One person was arrested on the scene, but police did not disclose why the individual was detained at this time.