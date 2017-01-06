× New Orleans is the cockroach capital of America

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Add this to the list of titles we don’t want, but aren’t very surprised to receive.

According to the LawnStarter Lawn Care blog, the U.S. Census Bureau put out an American Housing Survey in 2015, and as part of the survey they found that roaches are spotted in more homes in New Orleans that any other city in the country.

Who knew the Census Bureau surveyed cockroaches?

