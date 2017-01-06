Mayor and Krewe leaders ring in Carnival Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials will join representatives from Carnival organizations to celebrate Kings Day Friday, marking the official start of the 2017 Carnival season. Carnival season begins on January 6 each year and culminates on Mardi Gras Day, which is on February 28, 2017. The celebration will include presentations from Carnival organizations and a ceremonial cutting of the king cake. That ceremony will start at 10 A.M. at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port Of New Orleans Place.