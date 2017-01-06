Latest on the winter weather potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern areas this afternoon and this evening. Most of us will see rain through the day but as colder air filters in there will be a window where we could see some sleet or freezing rain mixing in. A light ice accumulation will be possible on elevated surfaces.

The bigger issue will be the cold temperatures. Hard freeze warnings are in effect tonight north and freeze warnings south. Make sure to protect your plants, pets, and on the north shore and southern MS your pipes. There is also the chance that any lingering moisture on the roads freezes, leaving some dangerous slick spots by tomorrow morning. Most of the roads should dry though.

We will continue to see cold conditions through the weekend before warming up next week.