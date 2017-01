× Krewe de Jeanne d’arc parade postponed due to cold weather

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The annual Krewe de Jeanne d’arc walking parade has been pushed back one day due to weather concerns.

The parade, designed as an homage to Saint Joan of Arc, the unofficial patron saint of New Orleans, will now take to the streets at 7 p.m. on January 7.

The Krewe made the announcement in a Facebook post early Friday morning:

The parade’s French Quarter route will remain unchanged.