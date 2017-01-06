James Martsers, aka Spike from ‘Buffy,’ stops by the Twist stage ahead of Wizard World Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con has brought celebrities of every variety to town, including James Marsters.

Marsters, who played Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," stopped by the Twist studio to talk with LBJ and promote the "geeky" three-day convention.

"(Geeks) took over the country," he says. "I’m a geek from way back. I was a Star Trek fan before it was cool."

Marsters said his favorite part about touring with Comic Cons is the people he gets to meet.

Learn more about Comic Con - which runs Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8 - here.