Hollywood South News with Jabari: Sign up to be a movie extra!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -

Productions filming soon!

Quail Hollow - Feature - Begins January/February

Preacher Season 2 - TV Series - Begins January 30th

Underwater - Feature - Begins March 6th

The Haunted - TV Pilot - Begins January 23rd

How to be an extra with Central Casting!

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be in a movie? Well, become a movie extra! Central Casting Louisiana is located at 1450 Poydras St. Suite 1420 in the Benson Tower.

Just show up Monday-Thursday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and fill out a registration packet, detailing your talents. They will also take your picture and measurements so when you're booked your information will already be on file.

You'll be able to register your animals and vehicle too. You don't have to bring them with you, just photos.

Once you have filled out the information they need, then you're in the system. You just wait for a phone call and when you get that call, you'll be paid to be in a movie! It's just that simple! And who knows, you may see your favorite movie star in person!

Bad Moms 2

The original cast from the comedy film Bad Moms is coming back! Bad Moms Christmas is expected to release in November. The production hasn't filed paperwork with the state of Louisiana yet, so there's no word if the production is coming back to Hollywood South again, but we'll keep you posted!