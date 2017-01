Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you looking for a "beachy" cocktail, but still want to keep your beach body?

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Ochsner have teamed up to bring you healthy cocktails to help with the new year diets.

Today's Drink of the Day is the Eat Fit Beach Breeze from Phil's Grill.

Here's the recipe:

-1 oz. rum

-1 oz. cranberry juice

-Add ice

-Top with club soda

-Garnish with two lime wedges

Enjoy!