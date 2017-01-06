× Four 16-year-olds get 20 years for armed robbery spree

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office announced the guilty pleas of four teenagers on Friday in connection with a string of armed robberies.

Prosecutors say all of the teenagers are now 16 and all of the armed robberies happened between May 28 and June 2 of 2016. The teenagers pleaded guilty to between 7 and 16 counts each. They also say that three of the four teens are defendants in armed robbery cases in Jefferson Parish.

Each defendant received a 20 year prison sentence as part of the plea agreements in Orleans Parish.

Also according to the DA’s office, three of the teenagers were booked with a prior spree of armed robberies when they were 14. Prosecutors say they tried to have the teens tried as adults but their request was denied and the trio served ten-month sentences before being released.