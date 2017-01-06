Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Multiple people killed, suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Five people are dead in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, according to a law enforcement official.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

Here’s the latest on what we know:

• Five people are dead, a law enforcement official told CNN.

• Eight people were transported to a hospital, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

• Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

• Gene Messina told CNN he’d arrived at the airport as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming,” he said. “At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked.”

• Investigators are looking into the gunman’s motive, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

• The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said.

• Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

• In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

• There are four terminals at the airport.