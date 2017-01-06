× Cookin’ with Nino: Lentil Curry Soup

Lentil Curry Soup



Ingredients:

4 cups red lentils

1/2 red onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 cup hot water

1 can coconut milk

1 tbsp salt

1/2 jalapeno fine chopped

2 tbsp. curry powder

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1 tsp. mustard seeds

4 garlic cloves whole peeled

1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. parsley finely chopped

2 tbsp. green onions finely chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable stock

Instructions:

WASH LENTILS in mild hot water 3 times. Fill bowl with mild hot water let soak for 10 minutes.

In a medium skillet add olive oil, garlic, and mustard seeds and saute for 1 minute. Add curry powder and turmeric, diced onions, jalapenos, and saute for 3 minutes. add vegetable stock bring to boil, add soaked lentils reduce heat to simmer and cook for 20 minutes… longer if softer texture is desired, add salt , coconut milk,onion powder, and garlic powder, cook another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions.