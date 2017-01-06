Cookin’ with Nino: Lentil Curry Soup

Lentil Curry Soup

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups red lentils
  • 1/2 red onion finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1/2 jalapeno fine chopped
  • 2 tbsp. curry powder
  • 1 tsp. turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp. mustard seeds
  • 4 garlic cloves whole peeled
  • 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. parsley finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp. green onions finely chopped
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cups vegetable stock

Instructions:

WASH LENTILS in mild hot water 3 times.  Fill bowl with mild hot water let soak for 10 minutes.

In a medium skillet add olive oil, garlic, and mustard seeds and saute for 1 minute.  Add curry powder and turmeric, diced onions, jalapenos, and saute for 3 minutes. add vegetable stock bring to boil, add soaked lentils reduce heat to simmer and cook for 20 minutes… longer if softer texture is desired, add salt , coconut milk,onion powder, and garlic powder, cook another 5 minutes.  Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions.

