Cookin’ with Nino: Lentil Curry Soup
Ingredients:
- 4 cups red lentils
- 1/2 red onion finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1/2 jalapeno fine chopped
- 2 tbsp. curry powder
- 1 tsp. turmeric powder
- 1 tsp. mustard seeds
- 4 garlic cloves whole peeled
- 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tbsp. parsley finely chopped
- 2 tbsp. green onions finely chopped
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cups vegetable stock
Instructions:
WASH LENTILS in mild hot water 3 times. Fill bowl with mild hot water let soak for 10 minutes.
In a medium skillet add olive oil, garlic, and mustard seeds and saute for 1 minute. Add curry powder and turmeric, diced onions, jalapenos, and saute for 3 minutes. add vegetable stock bring to boil, add soaked lentils reduce heat to simmer and cook for 20 minutes… longer if softer texture is desired, add salt , coconut milk,onion powder, and garlic powder, cook another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add parsley and green onions.