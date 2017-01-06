× Chalmette special ed. teacher arrested for inappropriate emails to former student

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – A special education teacher at a Chalmette elementary school has been booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile over emails and texts he reportedly has been exchanging with a former student.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the former student is a teenager who now lives in Tennessee.

David C. Kimberly, 59, of New Orleans, was booked Thursday night into the St. Bernard Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

Kimberly has been teaching in St. Bernard Parish since 2012 and is assigned to Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette, where he teaches about 15 special education students, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

He said detectives began an investigation of Kimberly after being contacted by authorities in a Tennessee town. They said a woman living there had filed a complaint after finding inappropriate emails on her juvenile son’s computer from a former teacher.

The teacher had set up an email account under a fake name, Pohlmann said.

Kimberly, who taught the boy several years ago, had been exchanging emails and texts with the teenager as recently as early December.

Kimberly agreed to be interviewed by sheriff’s detectives on Thursday, the sheriff said, and acknowledged the correspondence. The teacher denied having had any physical relationship with the teen or sending any such correspondence to other current or former students.

The investigation is ongoing.