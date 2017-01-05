× Freezing rain possible for parts of the North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the North Shore from Friday afternoon until midnight.

A band of light-to-moderate rain will begin to mix with and changeover to freezing rain for portions of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes in Louisiana and Pearl River County in Mississippi.

The timing appears for moisture to slowly move in Thursday evening as all rain while temperatures are well above freezing. As temperatures plummet throughout Friday, the precipitation will begin to changeover during the afternoon.

Due to the very warm weather we had before the system arrived, ground temperatures will be well above freezing. However, elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, tree limbs and/or power lines could see a slight glaze develop before the moisture leaves Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected from this system at this time.

