VIDEO: Officer struck by vehicle on Crescent City Connection; suspect sought for hit and run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - State Police is looking for a Volkswagon sedan driver who struck and injured a police officer while he was working a minor crash on the Crescent City Connection.

According to State Police, the officer was struck about 4:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. He was investigating a minor crash on the westbound lanes of the Crescent City Connection. The officer had his overhead lights on in the right lane.

When he exited his marked police car and approached the crash scene, he was struck by the passenger side of what's believed to be a 2013 or older model white 4-door Volkswagen, possibly the CC model.

Investigators believe the Volkswagen is possibly the CC model. The Volkswagen swerved into the right lane after hitting the officer. It stopped ahead of the police unit for a very brief period of time before fleeing the scene.

The white Volkswagen will have damage to the right front headlight, right front corner and right side view mirror.

The officer suffered a broken left hand, left foot injuries and multiple abrasions. He was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating the crash and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white Volkswagen that struck the officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop B at 504-471-2775. Also, Crimestoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.

Callers do not have to give their name or testify to receive the cash reward. Citizens with information should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.