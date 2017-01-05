× Uber to deliver king cakes on King’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Uber is teaming up with the New Orleans Pelicans and Haydel’s Bakery to deliver king cakes to lucky Uber users tomorrow.

In honor of Twelfth Night, the official start to Carnival Season, Uber users who use the KING CAKE view between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on January 6 will have a Haydel’s king cake delivered to their door.

The Pelicans’ King Cake Baby mascot will also be hand-delivering king cakes to a lucky few, along with tickets to the Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center on January 29 for extra lucky Uber users.

So if you’re looking for a ride tomorrow, you may just end up with a Haydel’s king cake and tickets to a Pelicans game.