Two men shot, one man killed overnight in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An overnight double shooting left one man dead in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a double shooting at North Dorgenois and Feliciana Streets shortly after midnight, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

A second victim was found shot a short distance away at North Galvez and Clouet streets along with a gray four-door 2015 Chevrolet Sonic that was left running in the intersection.

The second victim suffered what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury and was transported to the hospital, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident, the NOPD asks you to please contact the Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300.