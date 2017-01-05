Smash-and-grab burglar with a shoe fetish?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police released surveillance footage that shows a smash-and-grab burglary at a men's clothing store in Algiers.

It happened at about 1:15 in the morning. The footage shows a man approach the front door of the Step N Style store at 3771 General Degaulle Drive and smash the front glass with a rock or similar object.

The man enters the store, grabs some items, and leaves in less than 30 seconds.

According to police, the man stole several pairs of shoes.

If you can help solve the case, you're asked to call the NOPD's Fourth District detectives at 504-6586040.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. You could earn a cash reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify to collect.