Severed human arm found in waterway near I-10

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a severed arm found near the Reserve Canal.

According to the sheriff’s office, a fisherman found the arm about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

It was found near the Reserve Canal at I-10 east bound near mile marker 202.9.

Detectives didn’t find any other body parts. They are still working to figure out how the body ended up in the waterway.

It has been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination. Results are expected in six to eight weeks.