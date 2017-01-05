× Report: Payton fires Joe Vitt, four other Saints coaches

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Rumors of Sean Payton’s imminent departure as head coach of the Saints might have been put to rest today: Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Payton has fired five assistant coaches, including Joe Vitt.

Vitt has been assistant head coach since 2006. He even served as interim head coach in 2012 when Payton was suspended from coaching for a year as punishment for the Bountygate scandal.

The other four coaches fired, according to Marvez, are Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Read the full report here.