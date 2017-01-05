Parade Party Planner: The first Carnival parades kick-off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Can you believe it, It is already Carnival time? Our News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez will be your "Pardi Gras Man" covering the parades with his "Parade Party Planner" updates.

The first parade of this joyous season kicks off this Friday, January 6th at 7 p.m. The Krewe of Joan of Arc will walk two blocks down Decatur Street starting at Jax Brewery and ending on Conti Street. This parade celebrates St. Joan of Arc's Birthday and Epiphany. There will be champagne and king cake at the end of this walking parade.

Moving right along to another parade that helps to kick-off Carnival. The Phunny Phorty Phellows kicks-off the arrival with a streetcar ride down St. Charles Avenue. The parade begins at the Willow Streetcar Barn and heads down St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street and then back to the barn, all on a beautiful streetcar.

This group of merry revelers are known for their satirical costumes first took to the streets in 1878, stopped in 1898, and then started up again in 1981. The Phunny Phorty Phellows members drink champagne on the streetcar and throw beads along the way. Throw me something, mister!

There is also a brand new parade that will start tomorrow night called, "Societe Du Champs Elysee." It will be on a streetcar on the new Rampart Street line in the French Quarter. Their parade will begin at 7:30 p.m.