New Orleans Baby Cakes to give away free tickets for life…to babies

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The newly renamed New Orleans Baby Cakes are pulling out all the stops to get fans in the seats, even if those fans are wearing diapers.

The team is giving away free tickets for life to Baby Cakes games to any baby born in 2017.

All little fans have to do is be born in 2017.

Expectant parents can register on the team’s website once their child arrives.

In addition, in 18 years, the team will pick one of those registered children to win full tuition to any four year state college in Louisiana.