MADISONVILLE, LA (WGNO) -In 2002, the birth of Lake Ponchartrain Basin Maritime Museum begin to show people what life was like living in the swamp. The museum has written records of the history of the area and tell the story of history by using models, exhibits, and films. The museum brings the stories to life by using unique interpretive programs, exhibits, and publications.

Below the museum wooden boat classes are held and shows you how to build a wooden boat from scratch.