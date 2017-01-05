× Man pistol whips woman, fires gun into ground, pulls out machete during domestic disturbance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD arrested a man yesterday for pistol whipping a woman, firing shots into the ground, and threatening her with a machete in what has been described as a domestic disturbance.

The 63-year-old man got into a shouting match with an unidentified 62-year-old woman inside a house in the 3400 block of DeSaix Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on January 4, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The situation escalated quickly once the woman fled from the house. The man caught up to her on the sidewalk and pistol whipped her.

He then fired several shots into the ground before he pulled out a machete and “placed it against the victim,” according to the NOPD.

The man responded to verbal commands from responding officers, who then arrested him.

No information on the condition of the victim has been made available.