‘Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno says New Orleanians are nice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - You don't want to make Lou Ferrigno angry, and one way to avoid that is to keep your bar top clean.

The Incredible Hulk stopped by the News with a Twist "bar" Thursday to talk with LBJ and promote the Wizard World Comic Con that's happening all weekend at the Convention Center downtown.

According to Ferrigno, we need to do a better job of keeping our bar top clean.

"It's filthy," he said jokingly.

Ferrigno will join a lengthy list of other celebrities for the three-day Comic Con event, including James Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, David Duchovny from The X Files, Erik Estrada from CHiPs and many more.

The late, great Star Wars great Carrie Fisher was also slated as a celebrity guest for Wizard World. Fisher died Dec. 27, a few days after she suffered a heart attack aboard an airplane. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day later.

The convention starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ferrigno said last time he was in town, he enjoyed eating crab cheese cake.

"The people (in New Orleans) are nice," he noted. "They say, 'Good Morning. How are you?'"

He also talked a little about an upcoming episode of the comedy series "Con Man," in which he makes a guest appearance.