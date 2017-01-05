Help for the Washitaw Nation Mardi Gras Indian gang house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Big Chief David Montana of the Washitaw Nation Indian Tribe has always reigned as one of our prettiest Mardi Gras Indians.

Hailing from the famed New Orleans Montana family, the 64 year old retired jeweler is busy sewing this year's new suit, but the tribe is also facing an eviction and in danger of losing their gang house in Treme.

So folks in the community have stepped up to help with a benefit event this weekend.

Montana says he's moved by the support city-wide. He says, "When you think something is dying, somebody's trying to lift it up. I'm asking people to make this donation to keep this place going alive, to keep us sewing, to keep me teaching children and teaching other people."

The Washitaw Nation fundraiser is this Saturday at 8pm at the Castillo Blanco Art Studios at 4321 St. Claude Ave. in Bywater.

You can also donate on their gofundme page