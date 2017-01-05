Healthy Drink of the Day: Cucumber Fizz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The holidays are over, which means it's time to get serious about those diets.

But what if you're craving a cocktail after a long day? Our friends at Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Ochsner teamed up to bring us some healthy cocktail options.

Thursday's Drink of the Day is the Cucumber Fizz from Charcoal's Gourmet Burger Bar.

Here's the recipe:

-Place two slices of cucumber in the cup.

-Add four or five blackberries, then muddle the cucumber and blackberries.

-Add 1.25 ounces of gin. Add a little bit of ice.

-Shake it up, then make sure you get all the pulp out of the shaker.

-Top off with a little more ice, and finish with soda water.

Enjoy!