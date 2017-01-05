× Donate to Coats for Kids at The King Firm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

For the past 15 years, Coats for Kids has donated over 50,000 coats.

A special thanks to The King Firm for helping make this year’s Coat’s for Kids possible!

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at the King Law Firm office, 2912 Canal St in New Orleans, or any of the participating locations below now through Jan. 22.

We’ll take over from there, from pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

