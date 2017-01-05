× Coast Guard responds to oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a fire on an oil production platform near Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

There were four people aboard the platform who jumped into the gulf to escape the fire.

They were picked up by the supply ship Mary Wyatt Milano.

The crew if the Mary Wyatt Milano and three other supply boats are currently fighting the fire.

An HC-144 Sentry aircrew from the Coast Guard Station in Mobile, Alabama, as well as Gulf Clean, an oil spill response organization are both en route to the platform.

The cause of the fire under investigation.