City: No Christmas trees on the neutral ground!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s an unofficial tradition in New Orleans – putting the Christmas tree out on the neutral ground for recycling.

But wait. You’re not supposed to do that!

The city will continues its Christmas tree recycling program that takes Christmas trees and places them in Louisiana’s wetlands to help restore the coast. The trees will be picked up between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

You should place your tree curbside before 5 a.m. on your regularly scheduled trash collection day between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14. French Quarter and downtown residents should place their trees curbside before 4 a.m. Jan. 12. Or if you’re in Lakeview, you can place them in the alleys.

There are signs up in Lakeview politely asking homeowners not to throw the dried trees on the neutral ground. The city says that just slows down the process of picking up trees.

Only natural, unflocked trees that are free of all stands and trimming (all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed by the citizens) can be recycled. Flocked, artificial trees, trees in bags or trees with trimming that has not been removed will be collected with garbage and transported to the landfill.

Call NOLA 3-1-1 for more information.