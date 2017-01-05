Anais St. John’s tribute to Donna Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"A lot of people know her as the disco queen. But, many of them don't know the rest of the story and how she got to be who she was."

Anais St. John wants to tell everyone the rest of the story of Donna Summer. And she's doing it -- how else? -- with music.

"Last Dance: A Tribute to Donna Summer" is St. John's celebration of Donna Summer's music and life. The show is Saturday (Jan. 7) at the Joy Theater.

"I always try to focus on strong female power houses in music," says St. John. "And, certainly, we have to recognize that Donna Summer made a mark as the Queen of Disco."

But St. John wants her audience to know that Donna Summer wasn't only a disco singer.

"She had this incredible range," notes St. John. "Yes, she was the disco queen. But she loved doing other types of music, too. She had the need to prove that she could sing anything she wanted. And she did."

St. John wants the show Saturday to be a party. She wants the audience to dress up in 70s clothes. There will even be a contest for best-dressed.

"I'm not going to try to be Donna Summer. It's a tribute to her," says St. John. "But, I'm always listening and trying to figure out how I can be a better singer. And, her voice and what she's done with her career is such great inspiration for me."

"Last Dance: A Tribute to Donna Summer" with Anai St. John.

Joy Theater, Saturday, January 7, at 8 p.m.