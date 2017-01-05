× A brief history: The Battle of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans is this Sunday.

The United States declared war on Great Britain in June 1812 to uphold American maritime rights, preserve American claims to the Louisiana Purchase, and drive the British from Canada.

And on January 8th, 1815, 7,000 British troops marched toward a rampart where 2,000 Americans were encamped and prepared to fire.

That rampart was built behind the Rodriguez Canal, bordering the Chalmete Plantation just downriver from New Orleans.

Many people believe the battle of New Orleans was unnecessary since the Treaty of Ghent was signed in December of 1814, thus ending the war.

However, the treaty did not specify what land would be awarded to the victors, and it’s this reason the battle of New Orleans can literally be seen as a fight for the city itself.

The British government didn’t acknowledge the legality of the Louisiana Purchase to begin with.

Click here for a full list of events happening this weekend.