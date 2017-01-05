The 101 Runners are performing at their 10th Anniversary and Tweflth Night Carnival Kick-Off Party, tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 6), at Tipitina's. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.
101 Runners perform ‘Hey Mama’ on the Twist Stage
-
James Andrews performs ‘Zydeco Second Line’ on the Twist Stage
-
Lyle Henderson performs “Expectations”
-
Blonka performs ‘America’s Watching’ on the Twist Stage
-
Anais St. John performs ‘Last Dance’ on the Twist Stage
-
Gregory Agid Quartet performs ‘Salty Dogs’ on the Twist Stage
-
-
The Victory Belles sing Jingle Bells on the Twist stage
-
Lyle Henderson performs “Oh Happy Day”
-
Davell Crawford sings “Make Me a Pallet”
-
Tom Worrell performs ‘Tipitina’ on the Twist Stage
-
Jon Cleary performs ‘Oh no no no’ on the Twist stage
-
-
The Victory Belles sing ‘Merry Little Christmas’ on the Twist stage
-
Davell Crawford performs “Silver Bells” on the Twist Stage
-
Caleigh Alessi from JPAS’ ‘Funny Girl’ performs ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’